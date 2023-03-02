10 adorable adoptables available now at the Edmonton Humane Society (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

There is never a bad time to add a pet to your family and there are so many amazing animals up for adoption at the Edmonton Humane Society.

The Humane Society and other rescues around Alberta are close to full of animals that need a new home, so now could be a perfect time.

Here are 10 adorable adoptable available right now at the Edmonton Humane Society:

Bernie the bunny is looking to hop into the perfect home! This adorable brown and white rabbit is looking for a home that can provide plenty of enrichment and safe handling.

Sex: Female

Breed: English Spot (Rabbit)

Venus is a sweet but timid six-month-old puppy who needs a little bit of time to come out of her shell. However, her foster mom says she is smart, responds well to positive reinforcement, and loves kids! Venus is one of the Humane Society’s longest puppy residents and is available for a reduced adoption fee. Who could resist that sweet face?

Sex: Female

Breed: Large crossbreed

Murphey is a big sweetheart, but he keeps his circle small. He is an intelligent boy who enjoys playing fetch but is nervous around strangers and needs a home where there aren’t any other dogs. So if your home sounds like the right fit, come meet this cuddly one-year-old!

Sex: Male

Breed: German Shepherd

Timmy looks like a giant teddy bear. This sweet one-year-old is still working on his manners and is best suited for a home with older children and teenagers. He can be a little selective of who he invites into his world, but he could also be your next best friend.

Sex: Male

Breed: Maremma Sheepdog

Hazel is described as an outgoing cat who gets along with everyone she sees. She’s a friendly, fun, and totally adorable one-year-old!

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Look at that sweet little face! James is an attention-loving, nine-month-old boy who is ready for his forever home.

Sex: Male

Breed: Labrador retriever

We all love puppies. Chelsea is a two-month-old Flat-coated retriever with an adorable little face. She’s one of eight puppies like her currently available for adoption.

Sex: Female

Breed: Flat-coated retriever

Hector is just way too cute. This four-month-old guy is described as a silly, roly-poly puppy who will make you smile daily. Come and meet him!

Sex: Male

Breed: Labrador retriever

Who could ever say no to this handsome little face!? Pepper is a lovely and affectionate five-year-old boy who likes to keep his sweater on in the cold weather. He is a cuddly and sweet boy who is pretty confident of his lap dog status.

Sex: Male

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier



This happy and polite two-year-old is looking for his forever home. Shelter volunteers say that he has the softest fur and is a pleasure to walk.

Sex: Male

Breed: Labrador retriever/American Pit Bull Terrier