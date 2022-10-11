Fall is officially here, and that means some extremely cool Edmonton food events are coming in October.

Thanksgiving was great and all, but the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month looks even better.

October has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like haunted tours, Halloween markets, and cocktail hours with a science theme.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in October.

Just in time for Halloween!

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

This is a unique blindfolded dining experience that relies on using your other senses to enjoy the food and company.

It’s a great idea, and maybe even a little scary in the spirit of Halloween just around the corner. It won’t be around for long and is one of the most unique and best Edmonton food events in October.

When: Thursday, October 6 at 7 pm

Where: Stanhope Eatery & Bar – 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $80

Cold Garden Brewery x The Common

Tickets to this event include a pour from two limited casks and some light food, but also an entry to this celebration of two popular spots. There will also be live music at the event, with the show starting at 9 pm at The Common.

The meeting place is at 5 pm at High Level Streetcar.

When: Thursday, October 13 at 5:30

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $56.93 per ticket

Where Science Meets Cocktails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

Hosted by talented mixologists and featuring molecular gastronomy from some of the best local talents, this huge laboratory is the chance to try unique cocktails with a scientific twist.

When: Thursday, October 13 at 6:30 pm

Where: TELUS World of Science – 11211 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $109 per ticket

This spooky Halloween-themed event will feature over 35 amazing vendors, photo booths, and prizes for the first 50 people.

If there’s no snow, it turns into an ultimate food event with food trucks parked right outside.

When: October 15 and 16 at 4 pm

Where: 7308 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: FREE