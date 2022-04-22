Call up your friends and dust off those dancing shoes, a new bar on Whyte Ave opens this weekend and it’s free cover to enjoy it.

Rally Social Room is in the iconic building that housed the Billiard Club, which Edmonton lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. RIP Billiard Club, but we can’t wait to check out the location now!

The building itself is super neat, and the Rally Social Room says the cover charge is being waived all weekend long along with ping pong, billiards, and shuffleboard up for grabs.

There are also more than five vibrant Instagram-worthy murals throughout the bar, perfect for a little refresher on the gram to tout a night out!

Its grand opening is today at 10 pm and is open until “late.” Tomorrow, the bar’s hours are from 7 pm until “late” as well.

The bar is on the heels of a new pizza spot opening on Whyte Ave. We love to see all these new spots popping up!

Address: Whyte Avenue and 105th Street (Former Billiard Club)

