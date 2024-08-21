Taiga, beloved Edmonton Valley Zoo tiger, passes away at 16

Taiga, the beloved Amur tiger at the Edmonton Valley Zoo, has passed away.

According to a post from the zoo, 16-year-old Taiga had been having medical issues in recent months and, despite increased and ongoing treatment, experienced a “rapid decline in health.”

“Late last week, the Edmonton Valley Zoo’s animal care and animal health teams made the difficult but humane decision to compassionately euthanize Taiga,” the zoo wrote.

“Taiga had been experiencing age-related medical concerns in recent months, including decreased mobility due to osteoarthritis and spondylosis, as well as central vision loss.”

Taiga was born in Northern Ontario and came to the Edmonton Valley Zoo as a kitten in 2008. She was known for her outgoing personality and “goofy nature,” showing particular affinity for her care team.

One of Taiga’s favourite things was a good scratch through the fence with a back scratcher.

“Thank you to Taiga’s incredible care team, both past and present, for the exceptional commitment, dedication, support, and love you provided her during her life. Please keep our entire team in your thoughts during this difficult time as we grieve our loss.”

“Finally, thank you to all of the zoo guests who have visited and loved Taiga over the past 16 years.”