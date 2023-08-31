A punk music festival is about to take over Midway Music Hall in Edmonton
A festival celebrating beer, buds, and punk music is about to take over Midway Music Hall in Edmonton for what will be a total single-day banger of a show.
The Sea Change Super Friendly fest, organized by Edmonton-based craft brewery Sea Change Brewery, is being held at the music hall on Saturday, September 9. This is the second annual Super Friendly Fest organized by the brewery after last year’s inaugural event.
This year’s event will be held over a single day and includes some wicked headliners, including PUP and Face to Face, with NOBRO, the OGBMS, No Trigger and Chixdiggit, as well as a whole host of incredible local bands, like Real Sickies, Wares, Old Wives, and King Thief.
Last year’s inaugural event was held at Union Hall over two days and featured headliners Propagandhi and Protest the Hero with an indoor/outdoor setup with beer gardens, food trucks, and vendors/merch tents outside, with the indoor main stage and second bar inside Union Hall.
While the full details for the September 9 event have not been released yet, with all of the parking lot space surrounding Midway Music Hall, we suspect the event setup will look similar.
Doors open at noon and kick off an incredible day of great music and cheers — what more could you ask for!?
Sea Change Super Friendly fest
When: September 9
Where: Midway Music Hall
Cost: $80 General Admission; get tickets here