A punk music festival is about to take over Midway Music Hall in Edmonton

A festival celebrating beer, buds, and punk music is about to take over Midway Music Hall in Edmonton for what will be a total single-day banger of a show.

The Sea Change Super Friendly fest, organized by Edmonton-based craft brewery Sea Change Brewery, is being held at the music hall on Saturday, September 9. This is the second annual Super Friendly Fest organized by the brewery after last year’s inaugural event.

You might also like: People named Devon needed for gathering of Devons in Devon, Alberta

There's a unique gaming centre in Edmonton that you have to check out

An ENORMOUS Oktoberfest celebration is coming to the ICE District

This year’s event will be held over a single day and includes some wicked headliners, including PUP and Face to Face, with NOBRO, the OGBMS, No Trigger and Chixdiggit, as well as a whole host of incredible local bands, like Real Sickies, Wares, Old Wives, and King Thief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Change Super Friendly (@seachangesuperfriendly)

Last year’s inaugural event was held at Union Hall over two days and featured headliners Propagandhi and Protest the Hero with an indoor/outdoor setup with beer gardens, food trucks, and vendors/merch tents outside, with the indoor main stage and second bar inside Union Hall.

While the full details for the September 9 event have not been released yet, with all of the parking lot space surrounding Midway Music Hall, we suspect the event setup will look similar.

Doors open at noon and kick off an incredible day of great music and cheers — what more could you ask for!?

When: September 9

Where: Midway Music Hall

Cost: $80 General Admission; get tickets here