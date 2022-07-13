Get ready to rock Edmonton because the Punk In Drublic Fest is coming.

Arriving in YEG on September 3, this festival that is presented by Brew Ha Ha Productions and F7 Entertainment is going to be epically hardcore.

Fat Mike of NOFX’s world-famous punk rock and craft beer festival is on the lineup, as are much-adored bands like Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, and the Real Sickies.

The music is going to be unreal and so is the lineup of craft beers you can try out.

More than 30 local craft breweries will be on-site at the event, all offering delicious beer samples.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 14 at 10 am local time using passcode: PUNKIN2022. General admission tickets will go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 am local time.

This is an 18+ event, and every ticket comes with a Punk In Drublic sample cup.

Don’t miss out on this one. Grab your leather jackets and your tickets when they go on sale.

Punk In Drublic Fest

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

When: Saturday, September 3 at 12 pm

Price: Starting at $79.50

