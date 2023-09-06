8 cheap roundtrip flights from YEG to someplace hot and sunny this fall

With the days getting shorter and the air becoming cooler, we’re already longing for those hot summer days, and luckily, there are some hot and sunny destinations with roundtrip flights out of YEG for fairly cheap.

In just six weeks, snow will be hitting the ground, so we thought we’d round up eight hot and sunny spots Edmontonians can escape to roundtrip that cost less than your monthly car payment.

Los Angeles

Airline: Flair

When: October 12 to 19

Cost: $149

San Diego

Airline: WestJet

When: October 28 to November 3

Cost: $336

Phoenix

Airline: WestJet

When: November 17 to 23

Cost: $281

Houston

Airline: WestJet

When: October 8 to 16

Cost: $315

Cancún

Airline: Flair

When: November 18 to 26

Cost: $340

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Airline: Flair

When: October 29 to November 4

Cost: $409

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: November 30 to December 7

Cost: $300

Palm Springs

Airline: WestJet

When: October 14 to 20

Cost: $294

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We selected week-long trips in September, October and November.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if there are even more cheap flights out of YEG.

Safe travels!