8 cheap roundtrip flights from YEG to someplace hot and sunny this fall
With the days getting shorter and the air becoming cooler, we’re already longing for those hot summer days, and luckily, there are some hot and sunny destinations with roundtrip flights out of YEG for fairly cheap.
In just six weeks, snow will be hitting the ground, so we thought we’d round up eight hot and sunny spots Edmontonians can escape to roundtrip that cost less than your monthly car payment.
Los Angeles
Airline: Flair
When: October 12 to 19
Cost: $149
San Diego
Airline: WestJet
When: October 28 to November 3
Cost: $336
Phoenix
Airline: WestJet
When: November 17 to 23
Cost: $281
Houston
Airline: WestJet
When: October 8 to 16
Cost: $315
Cancún
Airline: Flair
When: November 18 to 26
Cost: $340
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Airline: Flair
When: October 29 to November 4
Cost: $409
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: November 30 to December 7
Cost: $300
Palm Springs
Airline: WestJet
When: October 14 to 20
Cost: $294
How to book this flight deal
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We selected week-long trips in September, October and November.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if there are even more cheap flights out of YEG.
Safe travels!