Someone in Edmonton is $50M richer after scoring a massive lotto jackpot

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 6 2023, 3:22 pm
Someone in Edmonton is $50M richer after scoring a massive lotto jackpot
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

Imagine waking up to start your day — a day like any other — only to find out some shocking news: you just won a jackpot worth $50 million. That just became a reality for one lottery player in Edmonton.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Tuesday, September 5, and the winning numbers were 08, 20, 23, 26, 38, 45, 47, and bonus number 33. The winner managed to match all seven numbers, netting themselves a massive $50 million win. And according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC), the winning ticket was purchased in Edmonton.

WCLC

Someone won the second prize after matching six of the seven numbers plus the bonus number. The winner will soon take home a cheque for $186,281.10, and that winning ticket was purchased in Ontario.

Thirty-seven people matched six of the seven numbers, each winning a $5,034.60 prize.

There were two Maxmillions prizes up for grabs, each worth $1 million; however, there were no winners during this draw. No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000.

If you want to try your luck again, the next draw will take place on Friday, and the jackpot has reset to $12 million. Good luck!

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

