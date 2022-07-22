Cultivatr is an impressive Alberta start up hoping to disrupt a much-loved industry and community.

The team is looking to change the way customers approach looking for local goods at a farmers’ market, and for the vendors who pay for space to sell goods.

It’s basically an online farmers’ market where everything is shipped straight to you.

Now in its fourth year of business, Edmonton has just become the latest city to have delivery with Cultivatr.

Working with Alberta farmers, ranchers, and food artisans to deliver natural, antibiotic and hormone-free, cost-efficient, and locally sourced food products straight to your door, this seems like it might be the future of farmers’ markets.

“We are trying to build a better food system that creates zero-waste while simultaneously supporting and helping grow local Alberta businesses,” said Daniel Berezan, founder of Cultivat r , in a media release.

“We know Edmontonians are hungry for this service as we’ve been inundated with requests to expand our delivery to this market. It’s exciting to bring our service to Edmonton.”

“We have started to work with a lot of Edmonton-based food businesses, so it just made sense to get their products to Edmontonians,” he added.

More than 85 Alberta-based vendors are available to buy more than 500 different kinds of products.

Next time you’re in the mood for some farmers’ market-style shopping to support local, think about trying this service out and see what they have to offer.

