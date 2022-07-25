July is nearly over but there are still some pretty cool Edmonton food events coming.

Hopefully, the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continues into August.

This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like the Edmonton Heritage Festival, and of course, all the Taste of Edmonton days that come with July.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in July:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Edmonton (@tasteofedm)

The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over 11 days, from July 21 to 31, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at Sir Winston Churchill Square.

When: July 21 to 31, 2022

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

This three-day event offers the chance to see creative performances, celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism, and of course, sample delicious food from around the world.

Tastes from more than 60 countries and cultures will be available from 50 outdoor pavilions, so go hungry.

When: July 30 to August 1, 2022

Where: Hawrelak Park, Edmonton

Price: Free