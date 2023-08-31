6 Oilers forwards who could play with Connor McDavid this season

Though the Edmonton Oilers have become a much deeper team in recent years, everyone is still well aware that Connor McDavid steers the ship.

Getting a chance to play on a line with the Oilers captain gives players an opportunity to reach highs few have seen. Whether it’s Patrick Maroon, Zach Hyman, or even Leon Draisaitl, playing on a line with McDavid always proves to be beneficial. Here are six Oilers forwards that may get that opportunity this season.

Zach Hyman

McDavid and Hyman spent a lot of time together last season, and the results speak for themselves. McDavid was able to record a career-best 153 points on his way to his fifth Art Ross Trophy, while Hyman established new career highs with 36 goals and 83 points.

Hyman adds an element for McDavid that is very useful, as he is great at winning puck battles in and along the boards, while also possessing more skill than often recognized. While things can change based on the success or lack thereof with the team, expect Hyman to start the season on McDavid’s left side.

Evander Kane

When Evander Kane signed with the Oilers midway through the 2021-22 season, his chemistry with McDavid was in sync right from the get-go. The now 32-year-old played arguably the best hockey of his NHL career during that time, scoring 22 goals and 39 points in 43 regular season games, followed up with 13 goals and 17 points in 15 playoff outings.

Kane’s second and full season with the Oilers was riddled with injury, limiting him to just 41 games. While not as productive as the previous year, he still managed 16 goals and 28 points, and remains a big part of this team’s offence. He spent the majority of last season on a line with Draisaitl and is likely to do the same again out of training camp, but if the Oilers ever find themselves in a goal-scoring drought, he could very well find himself back on a line with McDavid.

Connor Brown

Prior to Connor Brown signing a $775,000 deal with the Oilers, he expressed how fun it would be to play with McDavid, his teammate during their time in junior hockey with the Eerie Otters. He clearly meant it, as he is said to have left money on the table to come and play in Edmonton.

Whether they can rediscover the chemistry they had with the Otters remains to be seen, but Jay Woodcroft will likely give them the chance to see in training camp. If they impress together, Brown should be safe to pencil in on McDavid’s right side.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Though he entered the league as a centre and can still play the position, the Oilers have been using Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as a winger more often in recent years. Pairing him up alongside both McDavid and Draisaitl at times has helped this team in a big way offensively, and Woodcroft isn’t likely to change from it any time soon.

While Nugent-Hopkins has spent some time on McDavid’s line in past seasons, he seems to have better chemistry with Draisaitl. That is where he is likely to be to kick off the 2023-24 campaign, though there is certainly a chance he spends time alongside McDavid at some point in the season.

Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway is one of the biggest question marks for the Oilers entering the season. They are counting on the 21-year-old to step in and earn a top-nine role, something he struggled with a season ago, scoring just three goals and nine points in 51 outings before being re-assigned to the Bakersfield Condors.

While Holloway certainly didn’t force Woodcroft’s hand to stay with the big club for the entirety of last season, he wasn’t given much of an opportunity, either. Perhaps the Oilers bench boss will give him a look alongside McDavid at some point to see what he may be capable of this season. He certainly has the speed for it to work.

Leon Draisaitl

Earlier in their careers, McDavid and Draisaitl were almost always on a line together. However, this often limited offence from the rest of the team, resulting in them driving their own lines to help balance things out. While they don’t play together often anymore, it is always a treat for fans when they do.

Though their time spent on the same line usually comes when they are trailing, the two have such good chemistry that fans seem to be in awe every time they hit the ice together. It won’t happen often, but these two will at some point see some time on the same line, and it will be must-watch stuff for Oilers fans.