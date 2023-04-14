Only three NHL players have ever scored more points than McDavid did this year

There’s a short list of NHL players to ever put up more points in a single season than Connor McDavid did this year.

The Edmonton Oilers captain had a season for the ages, scoring an absurd 64 goals, 89 assists, and 153 points during the 2022-23 regular season. It’s the 15th-highest-scoring season in NHL history, and the most points anyone has tallied in one campaign since 1996.

Just three players have ever scored more points in a season than McDavid did this year: Wayne Gretzky (seven times with the Oilers, twice with the Kings), Mario Lemieux (four times), and Steve Yzerman (once).

McDavid has secured his third straight Art Ross Trophy, and the fifth of his eight-year career. He’s also a shoo-in to win his third Hart Trophy.

The NHL record for points in a season (215) is held by The Great One, and that record still appears to be safe.

McDavid could give Gretzky’s all-time Oilers points record (1,669) a run, though. He’s over halfway there, with 850 points at the age of 26.

McDavid is closing in on a number of Oilers legends in the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Currently fifth all-time in Oilers scoring, he has already left the likes of Paul Coffey (669 points), Ryan Smyth (631), and Doug Weight (577) in his dust.

Barring injury, McDavid should pass Glenn Anderson (906) in points next season, with Mark Messier (1,034) and Jari Kurri (1,043) in his sights after that.