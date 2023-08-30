Edmonton Oilers now have a unique red line on Rogers Place ice

While the upcoming season is exciting enough for Edmonton Oilers fans, the ice crew at Rogers Place is adding a new element to get them even more intrigued.

Similar to what the Calgary Flames introduced on Tuesday, the Oilers have changed their red line at centre ice. In years past, they had diamond emblems going through the line. This season, however, they have decided to use oil drops throughout, and we have to admit, it looks pretty great!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

Although small, this will only add to the allure of attending an Oilers game in person. Opened for the first time to begin the 2016-17 season, Rogers Place has been commended as one of the NHL’s best arenas, and for great reason. Not only is it attached to several hotels in what is known as the Ice District, but there is a casino and several great restaurants to dine at. On top of that, the viewing experience once in the arena itself is fantastic, and being able to see the beautiful new centre ice design will make it even better.

Best of all for Oilers fans is that their favourite team has some major expectations heading into this season. After a disappointing second-round playoff exit at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this year, Leon Draisaitl declared 2023-24 as a “Stanley Cup or bust” season.

Draisaitl isn’t alone in thinking the Oilers have a great shot, as the oddsmakers have them as one of the favourites heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Doing so won’t be easy, but having Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, as well as a great support cast in players like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse, and Evan Bouchard, certainly gives them a great chance.