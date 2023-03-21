PizzaForno in Edmonton is looking to pay people to eat pizza
PizzaForno, a pizza vending machine company, is looking to hire pizza eaters in Edmonton.
This is a search for the role of a pizza ambassador and the requirements were detailed in a media release.
“Applicants must have previous pizza eating experience, topped with a slightly ‘cheesy’ sense of humour and an obsession with social media,” said the release. “Duties include eating pizza, and having fun. Ambassadors will be paid in pizza – and ‘dough.'”
To apply, candidates must share a video or photo (to @thepizzaforno or email: [email protected]) with a caption sharing what pizza means to them.
This machine, at MacEwan University (10910 104th Avenue NW), is Canada’s first automated pizzeria so it’s pretty easy to get excited about it. The kiosk is open to students and the public 24/7 and serves hot pizza in just three minutes.
Not only can attendees apply to become a pizza ambassador, but there are also chances to win free pizzas and pizza-inspired swag right now. Visit the website for more details.
So how does the vending machine work?
Customers can choose from four different selections on a digital screen: Hawaiian, BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, and Meat Lovers.
Each 12-inch pizza is made fresh, with an authentic Italian approach that includes romana crust, fresh, all-natural, locally sourced ingredients and delicious, quality cream and tomato sauces.
Each pie is freshly topped and stored in the refrigerated section of the PizzaForno. Once customers place their order on the screen, a robotic arm takes their selection from the refrigerated section and slides it into an oven.
Once it’s cooked, the pizza is placed in a box and delivered to you.