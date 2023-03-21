PizzaForno, a pizza vending machine company, is looking to hire pizza eaters in Edmonton.

This is a search for the role of a pizza ambassador and the requirements were detailed in a media release.

“Applicants must have previous pizza eating experience, topped with a slightly ‘cheesy’ sense of humour and an obsession with social media,” said the release. “Duties include eating pizza, and having fun. Ambassadors will be paid in pizza – and ‘dough.'”

To apply, candidates must share a video or photo (to @thepizzaforno or email: [email protected]) with a caption sharing what pizza means to them.

This machine, at MacEwan University (10910 104th Avenue NW), is Canada’s first automated pizzeria so it’s pretty easy to get excited about it. The kiosk is open to students and the public 24/7 and serves hot pizza in just three minutes.

Not only can attendees apply to become a pizza ambassador, but there are also chances to win free pizzas and pizza-inspired swag right now. Visit the website for more details.

