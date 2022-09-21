5 best cozy bars in Edmonton to grab a drink at this season

The best cozy bars in Edmonton are the ones that make you feel welcome, feel intimate, and have a warm ambiance, either from cozy spaces, friendly faces, or things like fireplaces.

A cozy coffee shop is always nice, but sometimes you might be looking for something a little bit stronger.

As the weather gets colder, we are looking for more and more comfy, cozy, and toasty spots to hole up in and grab a drink or two.

Good cocktails, good food, and good company – there’s no need to turn on the fireplace channel, we’ve got the real thing for you right here in Edmonton.

These are a few of the best cozy bars in Edmonton to warm yourself up at this time of year.

Pablo is one of the best cocktail bars in Edmonton, making it perfectly suited for this list. It’s as glamorous and sultry as one would want the experience to be, with candles, red neon lights, and lots of comfy seating to get cozy with one another.

Address: 10432 Jasper Avenue Basement, Edmonton

This stylish bar is intimate and elegant, and with a great wine selection and small bites menu, it’s also one of the best cozy bars in Edmonton. It’s also a spot to come have a wild one, and it’s rare to find a place that offers both experiences, sometimes side by side.

Address: 11957 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

This trendy spot is dimly lit with casual vibes, which makes it as cozy of an experience as you want it to be.

Visit this spot, grab a comfy table, and order a few delicious cocktails and Asian-inspired dishes. Dress up, dress cozy, and have whatever kind of experience you’d like. What’s cozier than that?

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Bar Bricco is a lively Italian wine and spuntini bar, but it’s the dark room, hip decor, and solid wine list that make it also feel cozy.

If chilling in Northern Italy with a bottle of red and share plates seems cozy to you, then this place is certainly a cozy room for Edmonton.

Address: 10347 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

The wooden decor and low lights make this space feel cozy, and so does the smell coming from the wood-fired meats and vegetables.

Order one of the barrel-aged spirits and really make it a comfortable night in at Woodwork.

Address: 10132 100st Street NW, Edmonton

