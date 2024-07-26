Oilers prospect heads overseas after organization cuts him loose

A former Edmonton Oilers prospect is looking to find his way back to the NHL.

But before he lands a new deal in the world’s top hockey league, he’s hoping to impress the right folks overseas.

Today, TPS Turku of SM-Liiga (the top professional hockey league in Finland) announced they’d signed former Oilers prospect Carter Savoie on a one-year contract. The Oilers had the opportunity to reach a new contract with him at some point this offseason, but opted not to send him a qualifying offer this summer.

With the Oilers clearly in win-now mode after making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, it appears that there wasn’t much room in the organization to develop a product like Savoie

And while many players might see a visit overseas as closing the door to their NHL career, it’s clear that Savoie is looking to use his time in Finland as a stepping stone to get back to North America.

“I think we found a very high-quality player. He has a clear goal to play in the NHL and is now looking for that jump from here to there. A very good player with attacking skills – knows where he needs to improve and has decided to seek that next step and development here. We are very pleased that we got him to Turku. This is a player with great potential and who stands out in terms of attack,” said TPS sports director Rauli Urama in the team’s official release.

TPS is one of the most successful clubs in Finnish hockey history, having won 11 championships since its founding in 1922.

Savoie was originally drafted by the Oilers back in 2020 at 100th overall, and put up 10 goals and 12 assists this past season in 63 games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Throughout his pro career with Bakersfield, he suited up for 109 games, recording 18 goals and 33 points.