Is this Philip Broberg's last chance with the Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers are opening up their season tonight in Vancouver with aspirations as high as can be.

This is a team that is coming off two extended playoff runs, each of which ended with disappointment. As such, the Oilers are more determined than ever to ensure they win the last game of the season.

Guys like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are dialled in and the Edmonton roster is as good as it’s been in recent memory. Roles are defined and expectations are set, but there is a question mark on the blue line in the form of Philip Broberg.

The 2019 eighth-overall draft pick has struggled to live up to his draft position and has seen players picked directly after him, like Trevor Zegras and Matthew Boldy, become established NHL stars. The cap-strapped Oilers are desperate to deploy cheap talent and seem to have put a lot of hope that the Swedish defenceman can finally figure things out this season.

Coming into training camp there was an expectation that Broberg would get a chance to play on the team’s second pairing beside veteran countryman Mattias Ekholm. However, a nagging injury prevented Ekholm from playing all preseason and the pair spent no time together.

This caused a shuffle from the coaching staff and, instead of playing in the top four, Broberg spent the majority of his time in training camp in a third-pairing role next to Vincent Desharnais and Cody Ceci.

Broberg was perhaps the most scrutinized player in camp this year, with both fans and media looking for improvement. The 22-year-old’s preseason results were mixed, going pointless and being -2 in the first two games. He rebounded in the final four games, recording two assists and going +3.

Overall it was a pretty underwhelming camp from Broberg, but not close to bad enough to justify cutting the 6-foot-4 blueliner. The Oilers have made it clear that Broberg will get every opportunity to play in the NHL this year and he will be on the team’s third pair to start the season next to Desharnais.

Don’t be mistaken, Broberg is skating on thin ice with the Oilers. This is not a team that has time to wait around for a young player to discover his game. If these struggles continue, the team has players like Ben Gleason, who arguably outplayed Broberg in preseason, who can come up to replace him.

GM Ken Holland showed last season that he isn’t afraid to mortgage prospects and picks to acquire established talent. If things go sideways, Broberg could very well be at the top of the Oilers trade block come March.