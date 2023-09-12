"I just want to f*cking win": Oilers' McDavid not gloating over personal stats

Despite being the world’s best hockey player, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid still catches plenty of heat.

The 26-year-old has recorded 100 or more points in six of his eight NHL seasons, prompting some to suggest that he is more focused on personal stats than team success. It seems to be an unfair argument given that his play continues to be just as spectacular in the playoffs, suggesting he isn’t the reason for the Oilers not yet winning it all.

While some on the outside may believe McDavid is only focused on himself, his teammates don’t see it that way. In a recent appearance on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais shared a story that explains where McDavid’s priorities lie.

“After [a game] I went to see him and I’m like, ‘Hey man, sorry, that was a bad pass on me. Dash one is on me, sorry dude.’ He turned around and said ‘Dude, I don’t care about the stats, I just want to f*cking win,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright, got it captain.'”

Though McDavid hasn’t been able to lead the Oilers to a Stanley Cup yet, there is plenty of reason to believe it isn’t far off. General manager Ken Holland has done a good job of building the team around him and Leon Draisaitl, including a big addition this offseason in the signing of Connor Brown.

On top of some of the improvements around McDavid, he himself is only continuing to get better. Only three NHLers in the history of the game — Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, and Steve Yzerman — have recorded more than the 153 points McDavid was able to register this past season.

While always motivated, it seems that the Oilers’ loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in this past year’s playoffs really bothered McDavid, and has him more motivated than ever as he prepares for the 2023-24 season. Given both his talent level and desire to win, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Oilers manage to get over the hump this coming year.