First phase of Edmonton's Metro Line Northwest LRT extension opens this week

Edmonton’s NAIT/Blatchford Market station will open for passenger service on Saturday, January 20, signalling the completion of the first phase of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension.

The $291 million extension was completed more than a year ahead of schedule and is approximately 300 metres west of the temporary NAIT station, which will now close.

It has a longer platform, something the City said is intended to accommodate ridership growth.

At each stage of the project, the City said, the Metro Line Northwest extension applied an urban LRT design philosophy, focusing on sustainability and seamless integration of LRT with the adjacent land, including Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED).

The design features fewer barriers and focuses on improved access to LRT infrastructure for all transit users.

A shared-use path runs along the full length of the extension and connects to shared-use paths at 118th Avenue and 123rd Avenue.

The added service capacity provides the option of using up to five-car trains on the Metro Line.

“Service frequency and bus service to the new station will remain unchanged compared to service to the temporary NAIT station,” reads a statement from the City.

“Salvaging of materials and other demolition activities will commence at the temporary NAIT station in the coming weeks.”

The construction of the project was funded with $103 million from the Government of Canada, $107 million from the Government of Alberta, and $58 million from the City of Edmonton.