Edmonton Transit extends expiry date of all paper tickets for another year

The City of Edmonton is asking people to keep their Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) paper tickets or passes with the December 31, 2023, expiry date to use for another year.

On Tuesday, ETS and the City announced they have extended the expiry date of all 2023 adult, youth and senior paper tickets and Family/Day passes to December 31, 2024.

This initiative is part of the continued implementation of the regional Arc fare payment system.

“The one-year extension on 2023 paper tickets and passes will support more riders transitioning from paper products to Arc,” the City said in a statement.

“And it will help deplete the current stock of single paper fare tickets instead of printing new tickets for 2024.”

Arc is the Edmonton region’s electronic fare payment system that includes Arc tickets and a reloadable Arc card that riders tap on validators when entering and exiting buses and LRT on participating regional transit systems.

Paper tickets and passes are still available for purchase, but they will be phased out and replaced with Arc when it has been fully implemented for all ridership groups.

Once implementation is complete, Arc will provide the majority of riders with a comparable fare option and offer more payment methods, including payment by cash, debit or credit cards, according to the City.

Transit riders can continue to purchase adult, youth and senior 10-pack ticket strips at ETS sales outlets and through the online ETS store here.

Ticket packs purchased in 2024 will continue to have the December 31, 2023, expiry date and ETS will accept these tickets as valid proof of payment throughout 2024.

Family/Day passes with a 2024 expiry date will be available for sale for riders this year.