Perry reveals his strategy of getting under the skin of Oilers opponents

Not many players have succeeded in being a pest in the NHL better than Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry has in his over 1,300-game career.

Whether it’s knocking the stick out of a goaltender’s hands, chirping the Flames after a win, or simply being a nuisance in front of the opposing net, the 38-year-old veteran has earned every bit of his nickname of “The Worm.”

While he doesn’t shy away from pestering opponents in the regular season, it’s playoff time when his style of play really starts to shine. The games are more intense and the emotions are high, which means it’s the perfect environment for him to get on the nerves of players on the other side of the rink.

The Oilers did a great job of frustrating the Kings in Game 1, not taking the bait on multiple occasions and getting rewarded with a few power plays in the process. Perry divulged a little bit of his strategy when it comes to engaging with the Kings after the whistle.

“One thing you can’t do is respond after the whistle,” Perry told reporters this morning. “[The refs] are calling it right away. It’s a balancing act and like I said, you’ve just got to pick your spot and it’ll fall where it falls.”

"It’s a new day, it’s a new game, you reset & you have to go back out there." Perry shares his outlook heading into Game 2. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/cTiZuqlqhA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 24, 2024

Perry’s reputation as one of the league’s best agitators is not lost on him. He understands that fans of opposing teams hate it when their team plays against them, and he relishes it.

“It’s always been engrained in me, it’s just something I have fun with,” Perry laughed. “It’s part of the game within the game.”

Having someone like Perry in the playoffs is invaluable to a team hoping to make a push for the Stanley Cup. Apart from his on-ice antics, he also brings a wealth of experience that few around the league have.

Leon Draisaitl praised the veteran pest for just how much knowledge he brings into the dressing room.

“Guy has won anything you can win, he’s been in any situation you can possibly be in hockey,” Draisaitl told reporters this morning. “He’s just a gamer, his game management is the best I’ve ever seen away from the puck, in between whistles so it’s very nice to have him on our side.”

Perry might not be the 50-goal scorer he once was in his prime, but he will be an integral piece to the puzzle if the Oilers want to make a run at the Stanley Cup.