"You're so bad": Perry chirps Flames after win and Oilers fans are loving it

Corey Perry continues to etch an unlikely path as a fan favourite with the Edmonton Oilers faithful.

The veteran pest was front and centre following a big 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames last night. As the final buzzer rang and the Oilers were headed to goaltender Calvin Pickard, cameras caught Perry sitting on the edge of the bench chirping the Flames.

There was no microphone to pick up exactly what he said, but even the most amateur lip-readers could tell that Perry had one simple message for his provincial rivals.

“You’re so bad!”

"You're SO bad." – Corey Perry to the Flames. 🫢 pic.twitter.com/JqqJXnKi9a — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024

It seemed like some chirping was coming from the Calgary side of the ice as the game ended. Getting into a battle of words against a player with a reputation such as Perry might have been a bad idea for whoever started the jawing from the Flames.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid seemed to enjoy the message, cracking a smile as he walked behind the 38-year-old known widely as “The Worm.” Like McDavid, Oilers fans loved to see it.

That wasn’t the only thing Perry was caught on camera doing in that game. At the end of the second period, the Sportsnet broadcast showed him having a heated conversation with Evander Kane.

Again, it doesn’t appear that Perry is somebody you want to get on their bad side.

HOLD ON HOLD ON HOLD ON…HER SISTER WAS A WITCH RIGHT? pic.twitter.com/gVmhJEDcOH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2024

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch assured reporters after the game that the argument was the case of two passionate players who disagreed but eventually worked things out in time for the third period.

Perry has been a deft pickup for the Oilers so far this season. Since arriving in January, he has seven goals and 10 points in 32 games while playing most of his time in the bottom six. As the playoffs loom, having a veteran like him in the Edmonton locker room should only bring positives.