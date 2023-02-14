PepsiCo is looking to fill a number of positions across the country and is stopping in Edmonton for a hiring fair this month.

The fair will take place at the company’s location at 11315 182nd Street on February 25 from 9 am to 2 pm.

PepsiCo is hiring for a number of full-time roles in Edmonton and is also looking for people to fill temporary jobs, saying you could make up to $15,000 this summer.

Among the jobs posed in Edmonton include full-time delivery driver, seasonal full-time general production worker, and seasonal full-time account merchandiser.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online ahead of time and then attend the event. There will be on-site interviews and potential on-the-spot offers for qualified candidates.

PepsiCo also requires you to bring two forms of identification to the in-person event.

Overall, PepsiCo is looking to fill 300 positions across the country, including 39 positions in YEG.

These events are being hosted across the country, with others scheduled in Ontario, Quebec, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Delta, BC.

In a release, PepsiCo says it is “looking for hard-working, fun-loving people who want a job that rewards you for your strengths, offers good pay, and features a great team culture.”