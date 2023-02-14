Oops: Porter Airlines featured Jasper to tout new flights from Edmonton

Edmonton just got a brand-new option for flying into Toronto, however, the airline used an eyebrow-raising photo to feature our city.

Earlier this morning, Toronto-based Porter Airlines announced that it had begun airline service between Edmonton and Toronto. Under its list of destinations, the airline features a very mountainous landscape shot to depict our capital city.

“An outdoor explorer’s dream, travellers arriving on flights to Edmonton, Canada will be surrounded by a plethora of natural experiences such as awe-inspiring views of the Northern Lights and hiking the Canadian Rockies,” reads an excerpt from Porter Airlines’ website.

“The scenery alone is worth the trip,” it continues.

While we are much closer to the Rocky Mountains than Toronto is, we are certainly not known for scenic views of snow-capped mountains. The photo depicting our city is of Maligne Lake in Jasper National Park, nearly a five-hour drive away from Edmonton.

Social media had a field day in 2020 when a video promoting Edmonton as the host city for the Stanley Cup Finals featured a series of mountain landscapes.

It’s the obvious choice to bring the @NHL to #Edmonton. We look forward to welcoming the league and players here to Alberta to take in the beautiful province we have to offer. pic.twitter.com/kp0iN86vCP — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@jkenney) June 22, 2020

Despite the mild slip-up, Porter Airlines promises an elevated economy experience, complete with complimentary beer, wine, premium snacks, and WiFi. Service begins today with one daily non-stop return flight and will increase to three daily flights by May 1.

Edmonton is the latest destination added to Porter’s network. Ottawa, Montreal, and Vancouver launched earlier this month.

Porter will add service to Calgary and Halifax later this month.

Daily Hive reached out to Porter Airlines regarding the photo choice, with the airline stating:

“When describing destinations, we like to represent a range of features and activities that may be in the destination itself or part of the surrounding region. There is a combination of urban and rural imagery on our Edmonton page, with associated descriptions. We chose to include the mountains because Edmonton is both a destination in and of itself, and also a gateway to outdoor adventures.”