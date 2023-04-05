A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Valley Line LRT train

The Valley LRT Line in Edmonton has been going through a challenging trial phase.

Police say they are investigating after a train hit a man on Sunday (April 2) morning.

Just after 6 am, a northbound train hit a 42-year-old man who had been sleeping under the tracks just north of Holyrood LRT station, near 85th Street and 39rd Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening head injuries.

“The train was undergoing testing at the time and not carrying passengers,” Edmonton police said.

Police say they were not informed of the crash until after 8 am. The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section continues to investigate the incident.

The southeast line of the LRT, which has been undergoing a trial phase, has also seen multiple accidents and near-misses with vehicles since it began testing.

Last week, according to Global News, a taxi made an illegal right turn and collided with a train at the intersection of 83rd Street and 90th Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The yet-to-open Valley Line does not have crossing arms, gates, or bells and instead relies on traffic signs when crossing intersections.

“In the past few weeks, TransEd train drivers have seen an increasing number of near-misses and collisions due to motorists not following the NO RIGHT TURN ON RED traffic signals and signs,” TransEd wrote on March 24 following another collision.

It remains unclear when the LRT line will be fully operational. After this testing phase, the line must pass independent safety certification before service commences.