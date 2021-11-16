Move your vehicle: Edmonton brings in phase one parking ban due to snow

A phase-one parking ban has been declared by the City of Edmonton as a strong winter storm lashes the area.

The ban will come into effect at 7 pm Tuesday and is set to last for two days. It will only include phase-one roads.

During phase one, crews clear arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes (roads marked with seasonal no parking signage) and roads within business improvement areas.

Parking will be prohibited in these areas. However, people may continue to park on their residential streets. Edmontonians are reminded that parking is also allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared, as long as parking is allowed there normally.

❄️ Phase 1 Parking Ban – November 16 ❄️ Phase 1 Parking Ban in effect at 7pm on November 16. Please remove vehicles from arterial roads, collector roads and bus routes to avoid fines. Details: https://t.co/T9fWWzyaGz 1/2 #yegsnow — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) November 16, 2021

“It’s the first major snow event of the season,” said Andrew Grant, General Supervisor of Infrastructure Operations, Parks and Roads Services in a news release. ”The Phase 1 parking ban will ensure we can keep Edmontonians moving on our major roadways.”

Edmontonians who don’t move their vehicles may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

A phase two parking ban is not expected to be called according to the City, which would include the clearing of quieter roads in residential and industrial areas as well as alleys.