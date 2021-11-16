Strong winds, snowfall warning in place for Edmonton today

A wintry storm that has walloped Alberta is bringing strong winds and plenty of snow to Edmonton, with a snowfall warning in place for Tuesday, November 16.

Environment Canada says heavy snowfall will continue for central regions of Alberta today, with total snowfall accumulations between 10 and 25 centimetres.

Snow will continue over the central regions of Alberta this morning before tapering off from west to east.

In addition to the snowfall, strong northerly winds, with gusts to 70 km/h, will develop over portions of central Alberta this morning and continue for most of the day. Visibility may be reduced in blowing snow.

Environment Canada suggests adjusting your driving to safely account for changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and have an emergency kit containing drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit, and a flashlight.

Today’s weather is set to be a full taste of winter, with snow at time heavy ending late this morning and cloudy. The cloud cover should clear this afternoon; however, winds steady at 40km/h gusting up to 70km/h will make the wind chill feel like -16ºC.

Overnight temperatures dip down to -11, and with the wind chill it’s set to feel like -15ºC. Brrr!

Things improve for the rest of the workweek though, with the only mention of flurries Friday evening.