What city services are open and closed for Thanksgiving in Edmonton

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Most city services will remain open; however, there are some hour adjustments in place.

You might also like: 8 things to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Edmonton: October 8 to 11

7 best Edmonton-themed costumes for this year's Halloween

Alberta has skipped autumn with snow falling in the province

Recreation facilities

All City of Edmonton aquatic and fitness facilities, arenas, and athletic parks will operate under holiday hours. They vary by the facility; you can look through each here.

Attractions

The Edmonton Valley Zoo will operate under holiday hours, from 9 am to 5 pm.

City landfills

The Edmonton Waste Management Centre will be open on Monday, October 11, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Cart collection

There will be regular collection of waste, food scraps, and seasonal waste carts.

Transit

Edmonton Transit will be providing a Sunday level of service on Monday, October 11. Schedules for LRT and buses vary by route.

The transit call centre and customer service centres will be closed.

Parking

No payment is required for on-street EPark zones and select parkades on Monday, October 11.

The City of Edmonton’s impound lot will be open on October 11, with reduced hours from 10 am to 2 pm.