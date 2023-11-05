10 awesome things to do in Edmonton this week: November 6 to 10

We’re loving this extra hour of sleep thanks to Daylight Savings Time, and this GORGEOUS weather has us wanting to get out and see everything there is to do in Edmonton this week.

From a whole ton of concerts to ghost hunting and an evening at the Muttart Conservatory, check out all there is to do in the city this week.

What: Legendary rock band KISS will grace the stage at Rogers Place this Friday.

When: November 10

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Resale starting at $220.17; get them here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton, and you don’t have to step outside!

When: Open 10 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Sunday

Where: 9810 103A Avenue

Cost: $21 adult admission

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

Half Moon Run at Midway

What: Montreal-based indie rock band Half Moon Run will appear at Midway Music Hall on Monday.

When: November 6

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: Start at $51.21; get them here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Alberta-bound country music legends Paul Brandt and Terri Clark will perform this Thursday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

When: November 9

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Tickets: Start at $83.40; get them here

The Beaches at Midway

What: One of the hottest musical acts in Canada right now, The Beaches will perform at Midway Music Hall later this week.

When: November 8

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: Start at $45.18; get them here

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.

Have a cozy coffee date

What: Spend a quiet evening indoors this week and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and relax with something hot and delicious.