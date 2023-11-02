6 magical Christmas markets happening in Edmonton this November

Looking for a unique gift for your loved ones while beating the holiday rush? Great! We rounded up six incredible Christmas markets happening around Edmonton this month for you to check out.

From the must-see Butterdome Craft Sale to the final Royal Bison fair, check out these Christmas markets happening in November to get you in the festive spirit.

What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

What: It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!

When: November 24 to 26 and December 1 to 3

Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard

What: Enjoy three festive days of Indigenous arts, culture, cuisine, live entertainment, door prizes, silent auctions, and more! More than 80 Indigenous vendors can be found at this fantastic market.

When: November 10 to 12

Where: Alberta Avenue Community League — 9210 118th Avenue

What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!

When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16

Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

What: Since 1990, the Butterdome Craft Sale has been Edmonton’s premier holiday shopping event and has become Alberta’s largest craft sale.

When: November 30 to December 3

Where: Butterdome, University of Alberta — 87th Avenue and 114th Street

What: The Fort Saskatchewan Christmas Marketplace offers a delightful mix of hand-crafted artisan goods, homemade sweets, and treats with more than 100 local vendors.

When: November 25 to 26

Where: Dow Centennial Centre — 8700 84th Street, Fort Saskatchewan