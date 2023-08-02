What's open and closed in Edmonton for the Heritage Day long weekend

The Heritage Day long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect this.

Most city services will remain open; however, there are adjustments to operating hours in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Heritage Day long weekend 2023.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas will both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy this Heritage Day long weekend.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s Heritage Day long weekend showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com.

Where: