Only a true Edmontonian has done ALL of these nine things

Whether it’s getting caught in a speeding trap, killing time at the legislature, or lining up for green onion cakes, here are nine things you do to earn yourself the title of a true Edmontonian.

1. Pushed someone/been pushed out of the snow

You know that you are officially an Edmontonian when you drop everything you’re doing to stop and help a stranger get out of a tricky situation after a heavy snowfall. Why? Because last winter, a handful of strangers did the same for you.

2. Humoured visiting friends/relatives with a trip to WEM

As one of the world’s largest malls, West Edmonton Mall is certainly something to behold. But that shine wears off pretty quickly once you’ve been here a while, and now your only trips are when you absolutely have to. But of course, when friends and family are in town, you have to humour them with a trip because it’s still all shiny and new in their minds.

3. Received a photo radar ticket

Edmonton is notorious for its use of photo radar on city streets, and some places catch drivers far more often than others. Of course, it’s critical to drive responsibly and obey the speed limit, but sometimes the limit changes from 90 to 60 km/h a little too quickly, and you find a bill in your mailbox with a photo of your car the following week.

4. Tried a green onion cake

These days, green onion cakes can be found all over Edmonton, but they were initially popularized in the late ’70s by just one man: Siu To, or the “Green Onion Cake Man.” This is one snack food you won’t find on menus in many other parts of Canada.

5. Been to a festival (bonus if it’s Fringe, Folk, or Heritage Festival)

Edmonton is Canada’s festival city, and with at least one festival taking place every weekend during the summer, that’s where you’re bound to find most Edmontonians. We love any event involving music, art, culture, food, and entertainment. We will even brave the elements to enjoy hot chocolate and maple taffy during outdoor winter festivals.

6. Gone to an Oilers game and left in tears (happy or sad)

The Oilers evoke some strong emotions for Edmontonians. If you’ve ever walked out of Rogers Place visibly emotional over the game result, you’re a true Edmontonian.

7. Killed some time at the Alberta Legislature grounds

When you have a little extra time to kill, one of the best ways to do it is by wandering around the Alberta Legislature grounds. The area is immaculately kept, and there’s always something to see, from the beautiful blooming flowers in the summer to the lights in the winter.

8. Bar hopped on Whyte Avenue

This street is filled with all kinds of bars and restaurants and is quite a busy place to be on a weekend. True Edmontonians know this, however, because we have all spent at least one or two nights bar-hopping on Whyte Ave.

9. Spent at least a few hours at the Antique Mall in Old Strathcona

This iconic antique mall features over 120 sellers and offers various antiques, retro wares, vintage treasures, and collectibles. It’s not hard to spend a day getting lost in this massive emporium!

So, are you a real Edmontonian? Let us know in the comments.