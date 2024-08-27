Edmonton is developing a new rec centre that will help cement the city as a global cycling hub. The centre will include a brand-new indoor velodrome and a wide range of other amenities.

Located in Coronation Park in northeast Edmonton, the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre will be a shared facility supporting community recreation needs while creating opportunities for year-round triathlon and cycling training/events.

The new rec centre will include a 250-metre indoor velodrome, walking/running track, fitness centre, bouldering wall, gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms and studios, an indoor play space, and more. A pool will also be easily accessible from the rec centre, connecting to the Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre through an above-ground link.

Once the rec centre is complete, the City of Edmonton says it will seek a Category Two facility standard designation by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling.

With seating for nearly 1,000 spectators, the designation would also qualify the city to host World Cups, Continental Championships, Junior World Championships and other national and international cycling events.

A Summer 2024 construction update video from the City of Edmonton shows that the exterior of the building is primarily finished while work gets underway in the interior.

According to the City, construction on the $153.4 million rec centre is on schedule and anticipated to be completed in 2026.