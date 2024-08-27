DevelopmentUrbanized

STUNNING new $153M rec centre and velodrome being built in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 27 2024, 10:40 pm
STUNNING new $153M rec centre and velodrome being built in Edmonton
City of Edmonton/YouTube

Edmonton is developing a new rec centre that will help cement the city as a global cycling hub. The centre will include a brand-new indoor velodrome and a wide range of other amenities.

Located in Coronation Park in northeast Edmonton, the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre will be a shared facility supporting community recreation needs while creating opportunities for year-round triathlon and cycling training/events.

City of Edmonton/YouTube 

The new rec centre will include a 250-metre indoor velodrome, walking/running track, fitness centre, bouldering wall, gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms and studios, an indoor play space, and more. A pool will also be easily accessible from the rec centre, connecting to the Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre through an above-ground link.

Once the rec centre is complete, the City of Edmonton says it will seek a Category Two facility standard designation by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body of cycling.

City of Edmonton/YouTube

With seating for nearly 1,000 spectators, the designation would also qualify the city to host World Cups, Continental Championships, Junior World Championships and other national and international cycling events.

City of Edmonton/YouTube

A Summer 2024 construction update video from the City of Edmonton shows that the exterior of the building is primarily finished while work gets underway in the interior.

According to the City, construction on the $153.4 million rec centre is on schedule and anticipated to be completed in 2026.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop