The enormous antique parking lot sale is back in Edmonton this spring

Edmonton’s most prominent antique store is bringing back its massive parking lot sale this May for the first time in three years.

Naturally, we are right excited about it.

The Old Strathcona Antique Mall has announced it will hold its first colossal parking lot sale of the year on Sunday, May 22.

More than 60 vendors are setting up shop for the sale to offer tens of thousands of unique pieces like collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, china, art, sports stuff, tools, toys, and so much more.

It’s the first parking lot sale since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and if you’ve been to one before, you know that you’ll spend a good amount of time searching for the perfect find. There is so much stuff to pour over; it’s a vintage hunter’s dream!

“Sale runs 10 am to 4 pm, but early birds are welcome. We will have ATMs,” the mall stated on its Facebook event.

So mark your calendars and call up your friends. We are sure you’ll find something you’ll want to take home with you at this huge antique sale!

Old Strathcona Antique Mall Parking Lot Sale

When: Sunday, May 22, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Old Strathcona Antique Mall (10323 78 Avenue NW, Edmonton)