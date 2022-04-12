Get ready, Edmonton! A massive monster truck show is coming to the city this summer for its first appearance since 2017.

Monster Jam is gearing up for its first-ever stadium competition event when it makes its debut appearance at Commonwealth Stadium on July 30, 2022.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

You might also like: SNOW-WAY: Parts of Alberta just got some heavy spring snow (PHOTOS)

A Look Inside: $4.75M luxe mansion with a massive patio just west of Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Alberta cities have the lowest gas prices out of any major city in Canada

Tickets go on-sale to the general public next week on Tuesday, April 19.

The popular Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience is scheduled for Saturday, where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.

Pit Passes are available for $20 for this VIP experience.

Motorsports fans will be able to check out high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks go head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills, donuts and racing competitions motoring at max speeds of 110km/h.

Monster Jam Edmonton

When: July 30, 2022

Where: Commonwealth Stadium ( 11000 Stadium Road, Edmonton)

Tickets: On sale April 19