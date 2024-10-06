Oilers cut five players and Josh Brown is on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers’ opening-night lineup appears to be set, after the team announced five more cuts today.

Defenceman Josh Brown is on waivers, as are forwards Raphael Lavoie and Drake Caggiula, and goaltender Olivier Rodrigue.

Noah Philp was also demoted to the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, despite an impressive showing in preseason. Unlike the other cuts today, the 26-year-old centre doesn’t require waivers to be sent to the AHL.

Brown is the surprise cut, given he signed a three-year contract with the Oilers in free agency on July 1. It appears that Troy Stecher and Travis Dermott beat him out for the final two spots on Edmonton’s blue line.

Dermott, who is on a PTO, still needs to sign a contract.

Stecher lined up as Brett Kulak’s defence partner on the third pairing today at practice, per Bob Stauffer of 630 CHED. Here’s how the rest of the Oilers lineup looks, ahead of the season opener on Wednesday.

The @EdmontonOilers today: RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Skinner-Draisaitl-Arvidsson

Janmark-Henrique-Brown

Podkolzin-Ryan-Perry Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Emberson

Kulak-Stecher

Dermott (PTO) Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 6, 2024