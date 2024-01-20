Oilers could bolster bottom six by acquiring Patrick Maroon

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking at improving their forward depth ahead of the trade deadline, and a familiar face happens to be available.

Patrick Maroon, who spent parts of three seasons with the Oilers from 2016 to 2018, is reportedly on the trade block. This news comes from NHL insider Kevin Weekes, who believes the Minnesota Wild will be sellers, given their position in the standings.



“The recipe book for winning Stanley Cups,” Weekes said of Maroon. “He’s won three, he’s great in the room, he has some offensive touch, he brings toughness to the table and experience. And, man, oh man, is he great in the dressing room. He would be a valuable piece to any team that is a contender.”

There have been talks that the Oilers are looking to add a forward, with plenty of speculation suggesting they are one of the front runners to sign free-agent Corey Perry. If they miss out on Perry, a move for Maroon could be an option.

Maroon is in the second year of a two-year deal that carries a cap hit of $1 million. Through 45 games in his first season with the Wild, he has four goals and 15 points, which should make him a cheap player to acquire for any team interested.

As Weekes mentioned, Maroon is great in the locker room and still has several great friends on the Oilers, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. While he wouldn’t be playing in a top-six role like he often did during his first stint in Edmonton, he has proven in years since that he can be very effective in a fourth-line role. Just ask the St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning, teams which he helped win a combined three Stanley Cups.

The biggest concern when it comes to Maroon’s game is his foot speed, but with a team that possesses as many great skaters as the Oilers do, it shouldn’t be an issue. If anything, he would provide even more toughness and physicality to a team that already has plenty. That could prove to be a huge boost come the playoffs. At the very least, it’s worth considering for general manager Ken Holland.