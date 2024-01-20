Oilers recall Dylan Holloway in place of James Hamblin

The Edmonton Oilers have made some roster transactions ahead of tonight’s game versus the Calgary Flames.

This morning, the Oilers announced that they have recalled forward Dylan Holloway from the AHL. The 22-year-old spent four games with the Bakersfield Condors as he was working his way back from an injury suffered in mid November. During that short AHL stint, he collected two goals and four points.

To make room for Holloway, James Hamblin has been re-assigned to the Condors. The 24-year-old began the season in the AHL but was recalled after just six games and remained with the Oilers since. In 31 games, he scored two goals and three points while playing primarily on the fourth line.

Holloway, who was selected 14th overall by the Oilers in 2020, has shown glimpses of his potential, but has struggled to stay healthy early in his professional career. He was limited to just 33 games in his rookie pro season and played in just 63 in 2022-23. The Oilers are hoping that his injury problems can be a thing of the past, as he has all the tools to be an effective player for them.

Though his offensive game hasn’t shown itself at the NHL level as of yet, Holloway’s speed makes him an impactful player. He is someone whom head coach Kris Knoblauch could feel comfortable using on any line, as he has the skill to play top-six minutes, but also has some snarl to his game that allows for him to play on a checking line. Given that he hasn’t played an NHL game since November, he will likely be eased back into the lineup tonight.

Tonight’s game is a huge one for the Oilers, as they are looking to win their 13th straight contest. Thanks to their great run, they were able to recently pass the LA Kings in the standings and are currently sitting third in the Pacific Division. The Flames, on the other hand, are three points shy of a wild-card spot. Puck drop in this one is set for 8:00 pm MT.