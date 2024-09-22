Ex-Oilers forward Foegele almost got into fight with new teammate

NHL training camp is supposed to be a time when new players build chemistry with their new teammates, but that wasn’t the case to start with ex-Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele.

The 28-year-old helped the Oilers get within a single win of the Stanley Cup last season but opted to leave the team over the summer, signing a three-year contract with the LA Kings that carries a cap hit of $3.5 million.

It’s an interesting place to go considering Foegele has also been a part of an Oilers team that has eliminated the Kings in each of the last three seasons. That disdain for the Kings must be hard to get rid of after all those playoff battles as the former Oiler almost got into a fight with teammate Tanner Jeannot after a drill.

Hockey Royalty’s Russell Morgan was able to snap a photo of the heated situation and added some context.

“Tanner Jeannot and Warren Foegele had to be separated by Byfield after a battle in the corner,” Morgan posted to social media.

"Tanner Jeannot and Warren Foegele had to be separated by Byfield after a battle in the corner," Morgan posted to social media.

Both of these players have a bit of a chip on their shoulders as they try to make an impression with their new team.

New Oilers winger Viktor Arvidsson did the opposite of Foegele as he left the Kings to come to Edmonton over the offseason. While he would also have similar experiences playing against the Oilers in the playoffs, it does not appear that he has challenged any of his new teammates to a fight.

It will be interesting to see those two play against their former teams when the Kings host the Oilers on December 28.