Broberg on leaving the Oilers: "I'm glad it happened"

Philip Broberg doesn’t seem to have any regrets about his decision that led him to part ways with the Edmonton Oilers this past offseason.

Broberg, along with Dylan Holloway, signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues in August. The moves shocked the hockey world and put the cap-strapped Oilers in a very tough decision. They ultimately chose not to match either deal and lost two of the best young pieces in their organization.

Though Holloway seemed happy in Edmonton, it was known that Broberg wasn’t. In fact, the 23-year-old was granted permission to seek out a trade last December after frustration stemming from remaining in the AHL.

A trade never came to fruition, and Broberg wound up playing a big role for the Oilers in the playoffs. Based on a new interview with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts, however, it sounds as though his role in the postseason didn’t necessarily change his perspective on the organization.

“I’m glad it happened,” Broberg said of the offer sheet. “I had a good time in Edmonton. I enjoyed it, but I think I was ready for a new chapter.”

He did, however, admit that joining a new team for the first time in his NHL career was a little strange. Thankfully, he had a good friend in Holloway who was along for the ride.

“I’m happy that I got Holloway with me to the Blues,” said Broberg. “I think that made the decision easier for both of us.”

After Broberg had signed the offer sheet, many speculated that at least part of it had to do with the fact he may not only play a bigger role in St. Louis, but would get to play on his regular side. In Edmonton, particularly during the playoffs, he was tasked with playing on his off side, which is never an easy task for any defenceman.

“They have a very good d-core in Edmonton. You have [Mattias] Ekholm, great player, [Darnell] Nurse, also a very good player, and [Brett] Kulak is the same. I had to play a lot on my off side. I’ve done that a lot in Sweden before, so I’m used to it, but it’s different playing the right side on the small ice surface.”

The decision to move on to the Blues seems to be benefiting Broberg in the early going. He’s averaging nearly 20 minutes in ice time and has two goals and seven points through eight games. Holloway has had success as well, with three goals and four points on the year.

While more time is needed to fully judge the Oilers’ decision to not match either player, the early results suggest these could be moves that they wind up regretting in a major way.