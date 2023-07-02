Kailer Yamamoto’s time with the Edmonton Oilers came to an end last week, but he won’t be done being a regular visitor to Rogers Place just yet.

Three days after his trade to the Detroit Red Wings, Yamamoto has found himself on a new franchise once again, having just signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Kraken, worth $1.5 million.

Back in his home state! 🏡 We’ve agreed to terms with forward & Spokane native Kailer Yamamoto (@kailer_yamamoto) on a one-year contract with a $1.5 mil AAV. pic.twitter.com/ifCD0sghkV — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 2, 2023

Yamamoto had one more year remaining on his deal worth $3.1 million when he was shipped to Red Wings, who subsequently bought out his contract, spreading the cash over two years.

Despite being taken 22nd overall in the 2017 Draft, Yamamoto was never able to get fully comfortable in Edmonton, often struggling to produce offence despite spending plenty of time alongside both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. In 58 games this past season, he scored 10 goals and 25 points.