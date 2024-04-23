NHL has made its decision on low hit by Moore on Oilers' Desharnais

LA Kings forward Trevor Moore will not receive a suspension or fine for last night’s hit on Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais.

Oilers fans felt that a suspension may be warranted on Moore, as he went low for a hit on Desharnais and wound up getting him just above the knee area. The 6-foot-7 defenceman was in a significant amount of pain getting back to the Oilers bench but was able to remain in the game and was out for practice with his teammates today.

a very dirty play here from trevor moore, who goes right after vincent desharnais’ knee late in the second. pic.twitter.com/RoryUyvOCc — zach (@zjlaing) April 23, 2024

No supplementary discipline for Trevor Moore re: his low hit on Desharnais in Game 1.

It was reviewed by @NHLPlayerSafety — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) April 23, 2024

Shortly after the hit, Oilers fans mentioned that it was very similar to a hit Josh Archibald made in the playoffs three years ago on Winnipeg Jets defenceman Logan Stanley. Archibald was given a one-game suspension.

fwiw: josh archibald was suspended for one game for this hit on logan stanley in 2021. pic.twitter.com/e0vembXnOO https://t.co/BO2O8W0qPi — zach (@zjlaing) April 23, 2024

While being part of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) is a thankless job, many have grown tired of the inconsistent rulings on suspensions from George Parros, the head of the DoPS, and the rest of his staff. The decision to not give any sort of discipline to Moore won’t help with the frustration, at least not from the perspective of Oilers fans.

Though the DoPS chose not to issue anything to Moore, the on-ice officials did give the Kings forward a two-minute minor for tripping. It was a costly penalty for the 29-year-old, as Leon Draisaitl made him pay.

Leon Draisaitl from his office goes top corner! 💼 pic.twitter.com/6zr1atNAOM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

The Oilers would go on to take Game 1 by a 7-4 final. It marks the first time the Oilers have won a Game 1 matchup since 2017 in the second round versus the Anaheim Ducks. While there is still plenty of way to go in this series, it has to feel somewhat relieving for this group not to have to battle back from behind.

Game 2 in what should be another fiery bout is set to take place tomorrow night, beginning at 8 pm MT.