Oilers wives and girlfriends celebrated after last night's HUGE Game 7 win

As the Edmonton Oilers celebrated a huge Game 7 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on the West Coast last night, the party was also on in the Alberta capital.

Fans went wild in the streets of downtown Edmonton after the victory, and the Oilers’ wives and girlfriends were out and about to celebrate the team advancing to their second Western Conference Finals in three seasons.

While they weren’t on the streets like the fans, Connor McDavid’s fiancee, Lauren Kyle, posted a video to her Instagram showing the group jumping up and down as the final horn sounded.

The excitement in the video is something that almost every Oilers fan can relate to. This series had plenty of ups and downs, with Edmonton not holding a lead in the entire series until they won it last night.

It was a stressful win. The Oilers opened up to a 3-0 lead heading into the third period, but the Canucks made things interesting with two late goals to force the issue. Luckily, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch called a timeout to settle his troops, and the team got it done.

Leon Draisaitl’s longtime girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, shared a photo of the group posing together after the team’s Game 6 win, which many in the group reposted.

In this photo, we can see the new playoff jackets that the Oilers WAGs wore throughout the second round. These were different from the original leather jackets that the group revealed at the beginning of the playoffs.

One can only think they are getting new jackets for each new playoff round, which means another iteration could be right around the corner. It’ll be something to keep an eye on as the Oilers open up their series against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.