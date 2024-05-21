The Edmonton Oilers are the lone NHL team left standing in Canada — and the fans sure made the most out of celebrating that on Monday night.

While they’re still eight wins away from the Stanley Cup, Oilers fans were partying for hours after last night’s big Game 7 win to both end the Vancouver Canucks’ season and send Edmonton into the Western Conference Final.

Goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Cody Ceci, and Zach Hyman gave Edmonton a 3-0 lead in last night’s contest, which took place in downtown Vancouver, before two late markers from Filip Hronek and Conor Garland cut the lead to just one.

But despite having some rough stretches earlier in the playoffs, Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner held on for a crucial win to knock off the Canucks and send the Oilers through to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Though the game was taking place in Vancouver, downtown Edmonton was still packed as expected, with watch parties being held both in and outside Rogers Place, as well as throughout hundreds of bars and residences in the area.

Here are some of the best reactions from around the city via social media:

it’s been non-stop honking and yelling in downtown edmonton for the last hour. pic.twitter.com/SElv9H3cVx — zach (@zjlaing) May 21, 2024

Scott Roads probably really quiet right now..BUT EDMONTON IS ALIVE pic.twitter.com/WNeonZCaG1 — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) May 21, 2024

Meanwhile in Oil Country 🤠 pic.twitter.com/d7xpzy9YUe — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 21, 2024

The Oilers’ next opponent is the Dallas Stars, who will kick off the third-round playoff series on Thursday night in Texas at the American Airlines Center.

Edmonton’s first home game will be Game 3 next Monday. It will also host Game 4 and, if necessary, Game 6 at Rogers Place.