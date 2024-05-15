Oilers score massive goal in the final minute to defeat Canucks in Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are all even once again.

While they weren’t facing elimination tonight, this game felt like a must-win for the Oilers, who would have been in a world of trouble heading to Vancouver trailing the series 3-1. Instead, they were able to pick up a massive 3-2 victory to square things up.

Despite entering the third with a 2-0 lead, the Canucks were able to tie things up in the third with less than two minutes remaining. It appeared this one was headed for overtime, but Evan Bouchard had other plans.

evan bouchard calls game four. pic.twitter.com/E9l6nM7N5K — zach (@zjlaing) May 15, 2024

“We did a great job getting to the net. We were preaching that all game,” Bouchard said of his game winner. “Kudos to our forwards for battling in front, it’s a tough job getting in front of the goalie. I saw a lane and I took it.”

This goal sealed the deal, and helped bail the Oilers out of what could have been a major collapse.

BROCK BOESER TIES THE GAME!!! THIS GUY IS SO CLUTCH! #Canucks | #LetsGoOilers

📽️: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/qj13zRT5mT — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) May 15, 2024

Special teams played a huge part in this one, with the Oilers going nearly perfect in that regard. Their first power play of the game came near the mid-way point of the first period, where Leon Draisaitl fired home a one-timer on a great pass from Connor McDavid.

Leon Draisaitl First Oilers player to begin a postseason on a 9-game point streak since Mark Messier in 1988 pic.twitter.com/TyE2pKq9So — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 15, 2024

The Oilers wound up going 1-2 on the power play, but the real story was their penalty kill. Shortly after Draisaitl’s goal, Evander Kane took a four-minute minor for a high stick on Tyler Myers. The Canucks had some good opportunities on that lengthy opportunity, but the Oilers were able to prevail, and wound up going a perfect 3-3 on the penalty kill.

evander kane gets his stick up on tyler myers, which is honestly impressive to do, drawing blood. four minute power play for the canucks. pic.twitter.com/Y671UAfIKc — zach (@zjlaing) May 15, 2024

The biggest storyline coming into this game was in the crease, as Calvin Pickard was given the start over Stuart Skinner. It was the first playoff start of his NHL career, but you wouldn’t have known it, as he was very steady, kicking aside 19 of the 21 shots he faced.

calvin pickard stands his ground on the penalty kill. pic.twitter.com/uGIfLDqLvH — zach (@zjlaing) May 15, 2024

“The guys made it easy on me,” Pickard said postgame. “We had three big penalty kills in the first period which was huge. [I] got some touches early and I felt comfortable. It’s just one game. Moving on to Vancouver.”

While Pickard chose to remain modest about his play, his teammates offered up plenty of praise.

“Unbelievable,” Draisaitl said about the play of his goaltender. “What an awesome guy. What an awesome story. All year, he’s given us a chance to win and everytime he’s in there, it seems like he’s standing on his head. I’m super proud of him. It’s not an easy thing to do. Very, very happy for him.”

The Oilers will look to be the first team in this series to win two games in a row in Game 5 on Thursday. Puck drop in that one is set for 8 pm MT.