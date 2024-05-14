The Edmonton Oilers have shifted the net to backup goalie Calvin Pickard for Game 4 against the Vancouver Canucks tonight, and the journeyman is ready to show his stuff.

This will be Pickard’s first-ever playoff start in the NHL and just the sixth playoff start of his professional career, having started in a total of five AHL postseason games split with the Toronto Marlies and Bakersfield Condors.

It’s brand-new territory for the 32-year-old and an opportunity he has awaited his entire life.

“It’s exciting, all you can ask for is an opportunity in the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Pickard told a crowd of reporters this morning. “I felt like I had a good season and the preparation is done and, you know, excited to get out there.”

Presumed #Oilers Game 4 starter taking shots at morning skate pic.twitter.com/lkuUvSIASc — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) May 14, 2024

Though this will be Pickard’s first start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it won’t be his first appearance. That came in the third period of Game 3 on Sunday, as he relieved Stuart Skinner and turned away all three shots he faced in a 4-3 loss.

It might not have been a heavy workload, but it’s one that has helped him get back into game shape after not having started a game in almost a month.

“Getting on the sheet the other night was good,” Pickard said. “I’m at the point in my career where worrying about other stuff isn’t going to do me any favours… I’ve been saying it all year, not putting too much pressure on myself and it’s nice. Definitely excited and definitely looking for a win.”

The pressure will be on Pickard tonight as the Oilers are looking to tie up their series with the Canucks at 2-2. A loss would put the team in a very difficult 3-1 hole with Game 5 in Vancouver going on Thursday night.

Pickard understands the importance of the moment.

“It’s a high-stakes game, but you’re only going to get in trouble if you listen to the noise. I know what I’m capable of, our team knows what we’re capable of and we’re going to do the job.

“I’m fighting for my life every game, you know. Back in November when I’m getting my first start as an Oiler in Florida, it [was] a big game for me and tonight’s a big game for me as well. They’re all big and I’m definitely excited for the challenge.”

"All you can ask for is an opportunity in the Stanley Cup Playoffs." Pickard on getting the start tonight in Game 4. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/DfB9GuCQ09 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 14, 2024

This will be the first postseason game that will see Stuart Skinner on the bench for the Oilers. The 25-year-old has had a disastrous start to this series that culminated in four goals on 15 shots in Game 3.

Pickard has the support of his teammates, who are confident he can put in the kind of performance they’ve come to expect from him all season.

“He’s been ready the entire year whenever he’s been called upon,” Zach Hyman said of Pickard this morning. “Calvin’s a really good goalie, for him to come in, I think, the message is everybody needs to be ready for their opportunity and their moment whenever they’re called upon.

“Great opportunity for him and for our group to go and get a win.”

We’ll see if Pickard can backstop the Oilers to a Game 4 victory when the puck drops at 7:30 pm MT tonight.