Oilers release map for special West Edmonton Mall autograph sessions

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid might want to bring a towel to West Edmonton Mall on Thursday.

He might be in line to get hit with a splash or two.

McDavid will set up near the World Waterpark inside WEM as part of the Oilers’ public autograph signing on November 17 from 6 to 8 pm.

In all, 22 current Oilers are expected to attend the autograph session, with only injured forward Evander Kane as a noticeable absence. Kane is recovering from a gruesome incident in which his wrist was slashed with a skate.

Still, fans will have the chance to have a personal item or team-issued card autographed by an Oilers player, including McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jack Campbell, Darnell Nurse, and the rest of the team.

“We are excited to partner with WEM once again to bring back the Oilers autograph session,” Stew MacDonald, president of OEG Sports and Entertainment said in a release last week.

“The Oilers Autograph Session has deep roots with WEM dating back to the ’80s, and we know how much this event means to fans across Oil Country. The players are also looking forward to this event as it’s a great opportunity for them to connect directly with their fans.”

Only the first 400 fans in line for McDavid and Draisaitl’s locations will be guaranteed signatures. No spots will be held, and in the case of No. 97, McDavid’s table will also only be signing custom Upper Decks cards, which will be provided at the table and inked with personalized signatures.

Oilers players will be scattered throughout the mall for the two-hour period. There is a limit of one autograph per person, per player, and posed photo opportunities are not available.

Any changes to the map can be expected to be announced on the WEM website.