Fans can meet McDavid and the Oilers at West Edmonton Mall next week

Edmonton Oilers fans might want to skip on over to West Ed next week.

Oilers’ boosters will get the chance to meet the likes of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the hometown side at West Edmonton Mall for a public autograph signing on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Fans will have the chance to have a personal item or team-issued card autographed by an Oilers player, including McDavid, Draisaitl, Jack Campbell, Darnell Nurse, and others.

“We are excited to partner with WEM once again to bring back the Oilers autograph session,” Stew MacDonald, president of OEG Sports and Entertainment said in a release. “The Oilers Autograph Session has deep roots with WEM dating back to the ’80s, and we know how much this event means to fans across Oil Country. The players are also looking forward to this event as it’s a great opportunity for them to connect directly with their fans.”

Arrive early, though, if you’re trying to reach No. 97 or No. 29.

Only the first 400 fans in line for McDavid and Draisaitl’s locations will be guaranteed signatures. No spots will be held, either.

McDavid’s table will also only be signing custom Upper Decks cards, which will be provided at the table and inked with personalized signatures.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with the Edmonton Oilers to host an Autograph Signing at WEM,” Danielle Woo, general manager of WEM, said. “This event provides our guests with an experience like no other, getting up close and personal with all their favourite players while bringing our community together under one roof.”

Oilers players will be scattered throughout the mall for the two-hour period. There is a limit of one autograph per person, per player, too, and posed photo opportunities are not available.

Players and location information will be released before the event, but are subject to change.

A location map will be coming soon to WEM’s website.