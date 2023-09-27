Oilers announce West Edmonton Mall player autograph sessions

Edmonton Oilers fans looking for an opportunity to meet their favourite players will soon have an opportunity to do so at West Edmonton Mall.

The Oilers announced on Wednesday morning that they will be at the West Edmonton Mall on Thursday, October 12 from 6 to 8 pm for fans to show up and get pictures and autographs.

“After an amazing event last year, we are excited to partner with our friends at WEM once again for another Edmonton Oilers Autograph Session,” said Stew MacDonald, president and chief revenue officer of OEG Sports & Entertainment.

“We know how much this event means to fans across Oil Country and we know the players are also looking forward to connecting directly with their fans.”

Due to the high demand this event brings in, fans will be limited to one autograph per player. The first 300 fans in line for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will be guaranteed access to their tables. As a result of contractual obligations, McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck cards, which will be provided at his table.

Any time fans have an opportunity to meet the Oilers like this, events are always well-attended. The fact that this team has developed into a Stanley Cup contender and has two of the best players in the world on its roster has only increased interest in recent years.

Fans who may have gotten autographs at this event last year can attend once again and get signatures from some of the team’s new additions. While they didn’t make a ton of changes to their roster from a season ago, there are a few new faces such as Connor Brown and Lane Pederson, as well as some PTO signings if they remain with the team by that time — Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter, and Adam Erne.