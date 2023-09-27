Change is never easy. As a result, alternate jerseys often come with polarizing opinions from a fan base. That seems to be the case with the Edmonton Oilers, whose market had mixed reviews following the team’s reveal of their 2023 Heritage Classic jersey on Tuesday.

An instant Classic. The #Oilers will wear this vintage-inspired uniform for the @NHL #HeritageClassic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium – plus two other #BattleOfAlberta games this season! Now available for purchase in-store & online via @IceDistrictAuth. pic.twitter.com/Tyifjf3XGS — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 26, 2023

Blending vintage style with a modern touch, the outdoor game uniform features a new front crest reminiscent of the Edmonton Mercurys, who represented Canada and won gold medals at the 1950 World Championship and the 1952 Winter Olympics.

The jerseys feature each player’s number within the familiar oil drop emblem.

Most notably, perhaps, the Heritage Classic threads feature brown pants and gloves as a nod to old-time hockey.

When the promo video dropped on social media, plenty of Oilers fans took it as a chance to share their thoughts.

A good chunk of people are on board with the design.

Look great! — John (@HamAndYeg) September 26, 2023

I love them …. — Deems097 (@deems097) September 26, 2023

I hope they make hats in the same style as these jerseys. — Mike (@Juneaudog99Mike) September 27, 2023

Another home run for the Heritage Classic I love these, especially the Oilers Customized logo *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/S5rQXvj4eu — NHL Jersey Guy (@NHLJerseyGuy) September 26, 2023

Some are even eager to get their hands on one long before the October 29 game at Commonwealth Stadium.

Me after telling my wife I’m not going to by the new Oilers Heritage Classic Jersey.#Oilers #LetsGoOilers #HeritageClassic pic.twitter.com/0tFiSJryCg — Glen Mah (@GlenMah) September 27, 2023

Take my money for those jerseys — Pat Janex (@Piss_Jug) September 26, 2023

But some were on the fence about how they felt.

I can’t tell if I like the oilers heritage classic jerseys or absolutely hate them? — katelynn reiss (@reissmode) September 26, 2023

Meanwhile, others had their own suggestions on how it could be improved. Many comments were aimed at the choice of tan-coloured gloves and shorts.

Pants and gloves make the whole thing ugly. Worst oil uniform ever because of the tan — Blake McCartney (@bifforama94) September 26, 2023

Seriously ditch the shorts. They’re horrible and they ruin the entire uniform — Lakingsaretrash (@lakingsaretrash) September 26, 2023

Drop the “Edmonton Oilers” banner in front. With just the simple oil drop and number inside it is actually a great jersey. The banner turns it tacky. — CC (@GlobalMoo) September 26, 2023

Finally, there were the folks who decided that the new threads were the worst in team history.

I would rather toss $250 up in the air on a windy day then purchase this monstrosity — TeachYouHowtoDougie (@D_Mason85) September 26, 2023

These are the most hideous disgusting things I’ve ever seen. What were they thinking? — Fleetwood Mac (@FleetwoodJackM) September 27, 2023

Looks like shit — Zeke (@AverageFan_Z) September 26, 2023

While the design may take some getting used to, so far, there is no real consensus on how Oilers fans feel about these unique uniforms. Maybe they’ll get more love when we see them in action.