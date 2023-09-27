SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans react to new Heritage Classic jerseys with mixed reviews

Sep 27 2023, 2:30 pm
Change is never easy. As a result, alternate jerseys often come with polarizing opinions from a fan base. That seems to be the case with the Edmonton Oilers, whose market had mixed reviews following the team’s reveal of their 2023 Heritage Classic jersey on Tuesday.

Blending vintage style with a modern touch, the outdoor game uniform features a new front crest reminiscent of the Edmonton Mercurys, who represented Canada and won gold medals at the 1950 World Championship and the 1952 Winter Olympics.

The jerseys feature each player’s number within the familiar oil drop emblem.

Most notably, perhaps, the Heritage Classic threads feature brown pants and gloves as a nod to old-time hockey.

When the promo video dropped on social media, plenty of Oilers fans took it as a chance to share their thoughts.

A good chunk of people are on board with the design.

Some are even eager to get their hands on one long before the October 29 game at Commonwealth Stadium.

But some were on the fence about how they felt.

Meanwhile, others had their own suggestions on how it could be improved. Many comments were aimed at the choice of tan-coloured gloves and shorts.

Finally, there were the folks who decided that the new threads were the worst in team history.

While the design may take some getting used to, so far, there is no real consensus on how Oilers fans feel about these unique uniforms. Maybe they’ll get more love when we see them in action.

